Cabarrus County Schools transition to Plan A learning Tuesday

Students will have 4 days of in-person learning with remote instruction on Fridays. Elementary students will return to the classroom first.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of children in Cabarrus County made their way back to the classroom as the district transitions back to in-person learning.

Starting Monday, elementary students from Pre-K to third grade will move back to Plan A, which has four days of in-person instruction and remote learning on Fridays. Fourth and fifth graders will return to school on March 15. For now, middle and high school students will continue under Plan B, which is a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

The school board's decision has brought controversy, as many teachers don't feel comfortable returning to school prior to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thinking of having weeks or months of classrooms where social distancing may not be possible, without any date on getting vaccinated, for teachers, is a really scary proposition," said one teacher.

Cabarrus County Schools says it is taking steps to ensure everyone, teachers, students and other staff members, as safe as possible for in-person learning. This includes mandated social distancing, which is not a requirement under North Carolina's Plan A learning guidelines.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools resumed its in-person learning for elementary students Monday, with over 26,000 kids heading back to school. By next week, that number will more than double with middle and high school students returning. CMS has over 950 buses back in operation with strict measures in place to protect bus drivers and students.

Superintendent Earnest Winston was also out and about, making several stops to meet with teachers and students to express his gratitude.