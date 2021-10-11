x
Cabarrus County school board to discuss mask policy Monday

North Carolina law requires school districts to vote on mask policies once a month. Cabarrus County is also considering a bus driver pay raise.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County school leaders will meet Monday evening to discuss the district's mandate on face masks in the classroom. 

Masks are currently required for students, staff and board members after a vote in August. North Carolina state law requires districts to vote on mask policies once a month. 

The board will also discuss raising pay for bus drivers. Cabarrus County currently has around 50 openings. The board is expected to vote on a measure that would raise driver pay to $16 an hour. 

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. WCNC Charlotte will have updates throughout the day Monday, including any decisions made during the meeting. 

