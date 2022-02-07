Cabarrus County Schools adopts masks optional policy effective Feb. 8

The board of education voted 6-1 on the measure.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education is changing the district's face covering policy for the upcoming month.

Board members voted 6-1 on Monday, Feb. 7, to have the district move to masks optional effective Tuesday, Feb. 8. Masks will be optional for students and staff in all buildings. Masks will remain required on buses.

CCS board members originally voted to continue a masks optional policy from Jan. 24 to Monday.

Prior to voting on masks optional, the board also voted 6-1 to adopt new metric-based guidelines as a way to help determine whether the district is masks optional or required.

Dr. John Kopicki, Cabarrus County Schools superintendent, recommended the board follow the metric guidelines as one of the ways to determine on whether to go masks optional or required. He also commended the work of the district's COVID-19 task force of providing readily available numbers for each meeting.