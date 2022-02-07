Cabarrus County Schools adopts masks optional policy effective Feb. 8

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education is changing the district's face covering policy for the upcoming month.
Board members voted 6-1 on Monday, Feb. 7, to have the district move to masks optional effective Tuesday, Feb. 8. Masks will be optional for students and staff in all buildings. Masks will remain required on buses.
CCS board members originally voted to continue a masks optional policy from Jan. 24 to Monday.
Prior to voting on masks optional, the board also voted 6-1 to adopt new metric-based guidelines as a way to help determine whether the district is masks optional or required.
Dr. John Kopicki, Cabarrus County Schools superintendent, recommended the board follow the metric guidelines as one of the ways to determine on whether to go masks optional or required. He also commended the work of the district's COVID-19 task force of providing readily available numbers for each meeting.
RELATED: 'A huge step' | SC students can avoid quarantine if districts implement Test to Stay program
WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.