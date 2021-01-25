Cabarrus County schools to move to Plan A next month

Outside of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, a group of teachers organized a park-in with cars decorated and signs posted, hoping to make their voices heard.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools are taking the next step in the return to the classroom starting next month. The school board voted for students in grades K-3 to transition back to all in-person learning.

It’s a decision that’s divided the community.

While some parents are certainly excited at the idea of students returning to face-to-face learning, other parents and teachers are concerned about returning while COVID-19 numbers are still high.

Outside of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, a group of teachers organized a park-in with cars decorated and signs posted, hoping to make their voices and others heard.

“Several of the board members did try to engage and speak with us which we really appreciated so it was a great start," said Kimberly Biondi, an English teacher at Central Cabarrus High School.

But once inside the building, board members made what some would call a less pleasing decision, deciding to move to Plan A — all in-person learning starting on Feb. 16. The switch will specifically apply to grades K-3.

But teachers say this face to face learning comes with some fall-back.

"The joy of teaching is seeing your kids and engaging with your classes and just having that experience," Biondi said. "We all miss that that, but right now that’s not going to happen."

Teachers at the park-in said they believe a return to the classroom would only be right once COVID-19 numbers in the area are down and it’s deemed entirely safe to return. In the meantime, they’re still hopeful for a change before February.