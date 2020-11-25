Cabarrus County Schools to remain in Plan B after Thanksgiving

Tuesday night, the school board voted to stick with it through the end of the semester -- but not without some opposition.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Schools district will be sticking with a hybrid schedule following Thanksgiving, after a district meeting Tuesday night.

The district is currently in Plan B, which has a rotation of in-person and remote learning. Tuesday night, the school board voted to stick with it through the end of the semester -- but not without some opposition.

Some at the meeting expressed concerns regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and within Cabarrus County.

"My biggest fear is we're going to see these numbers double digits even go up and I'm afraid it will impact so many people," one person said.

After discussion, though, Cabarrus County Schools ultimately decided to stick with Plan B when classes resume after Thanksgiving.