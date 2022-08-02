Cabarrus County Schools hopes retention bonuses will increase staffing

The North Carolina school district is considering multiple staff bonuses over the coming months.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County Schools plan hopes to retain more teachers through the use of retention bonuses.

Under the new plan, the first 30 new hires would get a thousand-dollar bonus after their first 90 days of employment. Additionally, the school district is considering paying out several more bonuses before next summer.

“We are looking at a retention program, " Holly Grimsley, the chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, explained to WCNC Charlotte. "The real challenge to all this is we do not have anything to do with the salaries. That’s at the state level. So we know we need to have some conversations with legislators. Even though we’ve had them in the past, it’s probably more pressure oriented now”

Current school district employees received a $1,000 retention bonus in January. The district is considering future bonuses for June, December, and again the following June. They hope these bonuses, combined with additional marketing efforts, will help them recruit new employees.

Officials are recommending an additional $500 for teachers by March.

One former teacher blames the COVID-19 pandemic for teacher shortages and her early retirement.

Kim Biondi retired from Cabarrus County Schools this past September after 21 years of teaching.

“Teaching was not fun," she said. “It was a little hard that last day, I took down all the pictures from 20 years’ worth of students in the classroom because it was a thing, they’d give me their senior picture or prom picture and I would put it on my board”