Cabarrus County Schools superintendent announces resignation

The resignation was announced at a Cabarrus County Board of Education special called meeting on Feb. 23.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools confirms Wednesday that superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder has resigned his position as Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools for purposes of retirement.

The resignation was announced at a Cabarrus County Board of Education special called meeting on Feb. 23. Following the resignation, the Board unanimously approved the appointment of Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz to serve as Acting Superintendent effective immediately.

Lowder was appointed Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools on Dec. 7, 2015. In the subsequent 5 years, Dr. Lowder oversaw operations of the 8th largest school system in North Carolina.

Brian Schultz was named an Assistant Superintendent for the Cabarrus County Schools on July 1, 2019. He was promoted to Deputy Superintendent on March 1, 2020, and has been recognized for his contributions in many areas.