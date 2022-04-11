If approved, every teacher and support staff member in Cabarrus County Schools will receive a bonus of around $500.

Cabarrus County teachers could learn Monday if they will receive a bonus from North Carolina that won't cost the district anything.

Cabarrus County Schools says the bonus would be around $475 for all teachers and support staff. That's an estimated 2,500 employees. The money would come from the state and not cost Cabarrus County anything, district officials said.

If approved, teachers could see the money by May 31. The Board of Education decided last week to add the proposal to the April 11 meeting agenda. The Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

This initiative is separate from the $1,000 bonus Cabarrus County teachers received earlier this year. In February, WCNC Charlotte reported that 130 teachers left the district this school year. District leaders said most of the teachers who left went to teach in another location or got out of the profession entirely.

