Cabarrus County teachers could get another bonus

The Cabarrus County school board will discuss Monday night awarding the new bonus by May 31.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Teachers in Cabarrus County could get some extra cash heading into summertime.

The school board will discuss Monday a $475 bonus for all certified staff including teachers and certified instructional support staff. That's an estimated 2,500 employees.

The payment would be made on May 31 and be funded with state allotment.

This initiative is separate from the $1,000 bonus that Cabarrus County teachers received earlier this year.

The district is working to maintain staff. In February, WCNC Charlotte reported 130 teachers had left this school year. The district said most of the teachers that left went to teach somewhere else or left the profession altogether.

