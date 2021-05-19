x
Education

Cabarrus County senior receives $2 million in scholarships

It's a record amount for Northwest Cabarrus High School.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the school year winds down, a local high school senior is making her way to college and neither she nor her parents will have to pay a dime.

Wednesday night, the crowd cheered for 17-year-old Kori Balaam at an award ceremony at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Balaam received than $2 million worth of merit scholarships for college.

It's a record amount for her high school.

Balaam headed to Louisianna State to continue her education in the Fall.

Congratulations to Kori! Well done!

