Cabarrus County senior receives $2 million in scholarships

It's a record amount for Northwest Cabarrus High School.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the school year winds down, a local high school senior is making her way to college and neither she nor her parents will have to pay a dime.

Wednesday night, the crowd cheered for 17-year-old Kori Balaam at an award ceremony at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Balaam received than $2 million worth of merit scholarships for college.

It's a record amount for her high school.

Balaam headed to Louisianna State to continue her education in the Fall.

Congratulations to Kori! Well done!

