Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events

The district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect beginning Sept. 2.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events.

Only two exceptions will be made:

medically necessary bags

diaper bags when accompanying an infant/toddler

The school district issued the following statement to WCNC:

Our gameday safety procedures at high school stadium and gymnasium events will allow for only two bag exceptions: medically necessary items and diaper bags when accompanying an infant/toddler. Both medical and diaper bags will still be subject to screening at the gate. Clear bags will not be allowed.

