Caldwell County School Board to hold emergency meeting to discuss face masks

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County School Board is holding an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss its face mask policies.

Currently, Face masks are required for students and staff in grades K-12. Face coverings on buses and other school transportation are required as this is a federal mandate.

The meeting will be held in person and virtually at 10:30 a.m. Those who wish to watch the stream live can do so at this link.

The emergency meeting comes just a day after North Carolina made major changes to the Safe Schools Toolkit.

Here are some of the new changes:

Masks in school

Earlier in the day, Governor Roy Cooper hinted at changes to the mask policy.

“We’re going to have the department of health and human services, a little later, be issuing an updated school toolkit to talk about that. And so, I’m pleased and hopeful that we can get back to normal lives with the understanding that we’re all going to need to do things to make sure that we protect ourselves, dependent upon the risk,” Cooper said.

But, there were no changes in the toolkit on masking. The recommendation is to continues to follow CDC guidance, which suggests masking in schools in communities where the percent positivity rate is over 8%.

Contact tracing

The state is no longer recommending the contact tracing of individual cases. State leaders said it is less important to perform this now that omicron has produced widespread transmission. They also cite a large number of asymptomatic cases and access to at-home tests as additional reasons to discontinue contact tracing for individual cases.

Quarantine

Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to stay home before returning to school as long as they don’t have symptoms. These asymptomatic cases previously had to quarantine at home for days after possible exposure.

Click here to read more changes to the Strong Schools Toolkit