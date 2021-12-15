Camp CMS results show improvements and regression, with students dropping from the program every week

Out of the almost 62,941 at-risk students in the district, 19,575 were enrolled in Camp CMS when it ended.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the first semester of the school year draws to a close, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has just released the results from Camp CMS.

While there were improvements in many areas and regression in others, there were tens of thousands of at-risk students who were never in the program and many dropped out.

Out of the almost 62,941 at-risk students in the district, 19,575 were enrolled in the camp when it ended.

“We know that many students most in need of additional learning in our community did not participate,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

In fact, the camp lost students every week.

“Part of it has to do with what families were expecting when they heard the word 'camp' and then what they experienced when they arrived, which felt more like summer school,” Frank Barnes with the school district said.

Assessment results revealed students needed to be there.

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, the number of students who were college and career-ready dropped in nearly every subject for every age group and every race.

“There’s a problem throughout CMS, period,” Cedric Dean, president of the organization Safeguard Atone Validate Educate (SAVE), said.

Dean’s organization held a reading program over the summer.

“Yes, we did a reading enrichment because CMS was failing our children when it comes to kids reading on grade level,” Dean said.

Dean said he saw their struggles with reading firsthand.

“Embarrassment, fear, not reading consistently, not reading out loud,” Dean said. “We’re talking about kids that are 11 years old.”

Dean believes if the district doesn’t improve scores quickly, it could severely limit their chances to succeed in life.

“Those who can’t read will end up working for those who do,” Dean said. “Or they will end up in prison, or dead, or in jail. The school to prison pipeline is real when you don’t know how to read.”

According to North Carolina School Report Cards, there are more beginner teachers in what it calls “high poverty” schools within CMS.

“CMS is not doing their job,” CMS parent Collette Forrest said.

Forrest said her son started off the school year at West Charlotte High School, but she felt forced to withdraw him.

“Not because of the guns did I withdraw him, I withdrew him actually because of the lack of academic rigor,” Forrest said.

Forrest said her son had always excelled in school, but she soon realized his grades were starting to slip.

“His grades were slipping at West Charlotte because he was bored because the classes were not challenging,” Forrest said.

Forrest enrolled him in Myers Park high school.

“He is killing it,” Forest said. “So teachers make the difference.”

Forrest said every kid in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools should have access to the same high quality of education, but she doesn’t believe that's happening.

“They get all of this money, millions and millions and millions of dollars of money, but yet still our Black children are woefully behind,” Forrest said.

Results from the 2020-21 school year showed minority students consistently underperformed in every subject compared to other races, and the pandemic only made it worse.

“Black children are failing, and once they get out of the school system they get frustrated, they drop out,” Forrest said. “These are the kids that pick up a gun. These are the kids that become juvenile delinquents. These are the kids that go into the judicial system.”

Earlier this month, CMS officials said a major overhaul is needed to get students back on track and are working on a plan to get minority students caught up.