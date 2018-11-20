CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three administrators at Carmel Middle School have been placed on administrative leave, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Tuesday.

CMS said that Principal LeDuan Pratt, assistant principal Bethany Gullion and dean of students Patrick Dean were placed on leave due to a "personnel matter." Details of the decision were not provided by CMS.

Parents of students at Carmel Middle learned of the decision from a phone message from CMS Central 2 Learning Community Superintendent Tara Lynn Sullivan.

"Good morning Carmel Middle School Families,

This is Tara Lynn Sullivan, CMS Central 2 Learning Community Superintendent. Keeping you informed of matters impacting your child’s school is important to me. With that in mind, I want to provide you with the information I can share regarding a situation at Carmel Middle School. Principal LeDuan Pratt, Assistant Principal Bethany Gullion, and Dean of Students Patrick Dean are currently on administrative leave. Details of the situation are a personnel matter and cannot be shared. I realize this information is unexpected and may be unsettling. Please know that maintaining the quality teaching and learning environment at Carmel is the highest priority. I am working quickly to identify a highly qualified and caring interim principal and assistant principal to support the Carmel students, families and staff during this time. In the meantime, I will work closely with Assistant Principal Jared Thompson and all other staff to ensure school operations continue as usual. Once an interim principal and assistant principal has been assigned, communication will be sent to all families. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this transition. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 980-344-7130. "

