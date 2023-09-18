Catawba County school leaders vote 4-3 to restrict book

It is in three high school libraries in the district, and will no longer be available for students under 18.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Education leaders in Catawba County voted 4-3 on Monday to restrict a book for students under 18.

Tiffany Jackson's book "Monday's Not Coming" deals with issues of race, mental illness and media bias. It is in three high school libraries in the district, and will no longer be available for students under 18.

Last month, the board banned "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez after a hearing lasting nearly five hours. Nonprofit PEN America said "Out of Darkness" has been banned in about three dozen school districts over the last two years.

