Catawba County Schools enacts indoor mask mandate

The new rules take effect Sept. 2 and mark another reversal from a masks-optional policy.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Another school district in the Charlotte area has chosen to require masks inside school campuses and other facilities as the COVID-19 pandemic sees a surge with the new delta variant.

During an emergency meeting Tuesday evening, the Catawba County Board of Education voted to enact a mask mandate inside all Catawba County Schools campuses. The new rule goes into effect Sept. 2 and applies to students, staff, and visitors. students and staff will not be required to mask up if a licensed medical provider gives them written notice in the form of an accommodation request; more details will be available online by Wednesday according to a district spokesperson.

During the meeting, board leaders learned as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1,447 students are in quarantine, which represents about 9% of the district's total student population. 58 staff members are also in quarantine.