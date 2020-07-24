CDC releases guidelines on getting back to school amid coronavirus pandemic

Several local districts, including CMS, aren't following the new guidelines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC released new guidelines on getting kids back to school. It puts heavy emphasis on getting kids back in the classroom when it’s safe.

The first two weeks of the school year for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be an on-boarding period, with a few days of in-person learning for each student. Then everything will go online.

There seems to be some anxiety and confusion around the remote learning plan. More than 20,000 people tuned in to a live question and answer hosted by CMS on Thursday night. CMS leaders doing their best to clear up as much confusion and answer as many questions as possible.

Parents and students who choose to do the full remote academy will have an orientation. Kids are required by the state to get 6 hours of learning time a day, but online instruction will be broken up so that students have a variety of activities. For high schoolers, electives will be given, but not all translate well to remote learning.

Parents with young children will likely have to stay close by. Teachers are creating learning that’s developmentally appropriate, but some kids will need hands on help from an adult in the house. They say they’re trying to make the activities build independent learning.

This isn’t a permanent plan; CMS officials say they’ll watch the trends closely and work with health officials to determine if and when it is safe to bring students back for in person learning.

The CDC released its guidelines for reopening schools, and it puts a priority on getting kids back in the classroom. It says kids are getting less severe cases of coronavirus and extended closures can do more harm than good. It can impact learning outcomes and disproportionately hurt low income families and minorities.

The CDC suggests social distancing, hand washing, masks, enhanced cleaning procedures and splitting kids into smaller groups.

There’s mixed evidence from countries that have already reopened schools but according to the CDC, it’s safe to reopen in communities with low transmission rates.

Here in Mecklenburg County, some educators don’t think there is a need to rush back to the classroom.

"Who wants to bury a classmate, who wants to bury a student, who wants to bury a colleague? I want us to understand that all educators want to be back in the school building, we want to be back to our new normal, but we have to do it safety first,” said Amanda Thompson.