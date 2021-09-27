Celebration of Life Tuesday for Harding University High School principal

Eric Ward passed away Sept. 22 and had been with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for 20 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Celebration of Life for Dr. Eric T. Ward, Sr. will be held Tuesday after his passing last week.

Ward, who had been the principal of Charlotte Mecklenburg School's Harding University High School, passed away Sept. 22.

The public viewing will begin at 11:06 a.m. at Forest Hill Church, located at 7224 Park Road in Charlotte. The Celebration of Life will follow at 2:06 p.m.

Ward will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Charlotte.

Ward worked at CMS for more than 20 years, according to The Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators. He had previously served at Olympic, West Mecklenburg, Wilson, and Independence schools.

Ward was remembered during Harding University High School's varsity football game against Nation Ford on Friday.