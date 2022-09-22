Central Piedmont Community College surpasses fundraising goal with record campaign

The Powering a Stronger Future campaign raised over $66 million, far surpassing the $40 million goal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Central Piedmont Community College just finished a record fundraising campaign, including a $10 million dollar individual gift in support of arts and humanities.

The Powering a Stronger Future campaign, which ended on June 30, raised around $66.3 million, setting a fundraising record for the school. The school surpassed its fundraising goal of $40 million by over $26 million. A total of 3,278 donors gave during the campaign.

The campaign's fundraising priorities include expanding access for students with financial needs, addressing community needs, and ensuring instructional excellence.

“The Powering A Stronger Future campaign has enabled the college to establish 81 new scholarships; enrich the student experience through increased access to academic support, mentoring, and advising services; serve Charlotte's most under-resourced and fragile populations through accelerated adult

learning and expanded programming for early childhood educators, and enhance our annual fund to sustain essential operations and services that ensure student success,” President of Central Piedmont Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer said.

On Sept. 16, Central Piedmont held a celebration for the campaign's closing at the new Parr Center.

