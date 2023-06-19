Charlotte 49ers lead Conference USA with 117 academic medals

The Charlotte 49ers have earned the most Conference USA academic awards for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Texas — Charlotte student-athletes were awarded the most academic medals this year in the intercollegiate athletic conference, Conference USA.

According to a Conference USA release, earlier this month, the Charlotte 49ers had 117 student-athletes earn the Commissioner's Academic Medal for the 2022-23 academic year and 291 student-athletes on the Commissioner's Honor Roll.

To receive an Academic Medal, student-athletes must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better for the academic year, and the Commissioner's Honor Roll can be achieved through a 3.0-grade point average or better.

The women's soccer and women's cross-country teams dominated the Academic Medal category with 22 and 13 student-athletes receiving the award.

These teams also had their entire rosters make the Commissioner's Honor Roll, ranking this year as the third-highest in 49er history for the number of student-athletes to earn a spot on the list.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts