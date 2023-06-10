An inside look at the Charlotte-area schools named the best in the country by the Department of Education

It’s a distinction only 297 schools nationwide are awarded by the Department of Education. Of the 297, only eight are in North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

It’s a distinction only 297 schools nationwide are awarded by the Department of Education. Of the 297, only eight are in North Carolina.

Two of North Carolina's Blue Ribbon Schools, Jay M. Robinson and Odell Elementary, gave WCNC Charlotte an inside look at what schools in our area did to get there.”

A student from Jay M. Robinson said it's his teachers that make his day.

"My relationship with all my teachers, and how like we can like, have conversations with each other when I need it," Cameron Landrum, a Jay M. Robinson Middle School student said.

What sets Blue Ribbon Schools apart from others is their above-average performance rates on test scores and graduation rates nationwide.

The Department of Education said to qualify for the award, schools must at a minimum meet performance. The criteria include:

Top 15% in the state in reading and English language arts, and math scores.

Top 40% in the state for subgroups in reading and English language arts, and math scores. Subgroups include demographics like Black, Hispanic, English language learners, and students with disabilities.

Top 15% in the state for high school graduation rates and college and career readiness.

WCNC Charlotte stepped into the classroom of one of the school’s most highly rated-teachers. at Jay M. Robinson.

Shauna Bellissimo, a Jay M. Robinson math teacher, said she’s not surprised the school has gotten the honor, due to high expectations academically and social expectations.

"They show up every day and they meet them, and we don't lower those right," Bellissimo said. "If you didn't, if you showed up and you didn't meet them, they don't get lowered here. We give you a hand to help you meet them the next day."

In neighboring Cabarrus County, Odell Elementary School is also celebrating becoming a Blue Ribbon school.

In a fourth-grade classroom, WCNC Charlotte visited students taking were taking a lesson from a book and learning tangible skills.

"We finished a book called Tiger Rising," Awesome Wilmot, an Odell Elementary School student, said. "And we have a main character named Rob who whittled."

Blue Ribbon Schools show innovation in teaching, and as a way to keep students engaged, they whittled a bar of soap as part of the daily lesson.

Blue Ribbon Schools have also done work significantly closing achievement gaps.

"Even though our test scores are amazing, and they are, we really are just trying to grow global citizens here and make them prepared for success," Lisa Ober, Odell Elementary School's principal, said. "All our staff sees that as their job to grow the whole child."

The force behind the whole show is the teachers.

"We believe in our teachers," Anna Austin, Odell Elementary School Assistant Principal, said. "I think that's really where it starts, is they're the experts, not me."

Each Blue Ribbon School has a different formula for success.

"The teachers here, the custodians here, the office workers here -- it's everybody," Emily Zelando, another Odell Elementary School assistant principal, said. "We are a family here at Odell Elementary School. It takes everybody. You hear that saying it takes a village -- it really does."

The highest education authority in the country says excellence is what each Blue Ribbon school represents.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Gaston County Schools to schedule an interview with its Blue Ribbon Schools and did not get a response.