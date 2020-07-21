Back to school town hall to address Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' reopening plans

North Carolina lawmakers will join Charlotte-area education leaders and health experts to answer parents' questions about reopening this fall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina and Charlotte-area lawmakers will join education leaders and health experts for a town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon to give families the chance to ask questions about back to school plans.

The town hall scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday will focus on Gov. Roy Cooper's announced "Plan B" reopening for North Carolina schools. Under the governor's order last week, school districts across the state are allowed to move forward with Plan B, which would be a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

Some districts are choose a more restrictive Plan C model, which is full remote learning for the immediate future. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools opted for its own hybrid model, Plan B+, which brings children back for in-person instruction for the first two weeks of school to allow them to connect with educators and receive technology and other educational materials. Upon conclusion of the first two weeks, the plan then transitions to full remote learning.