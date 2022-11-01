Faced with hundreds of staff shortages amid COVID surge, CMS school board meets for first time this year

There are more than 1,800 positive cases among students and staff since school returned from winter break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board of Education meets for the first time Tuesday since school returned from the winter holiday break. The board and superintendent will have to discuss a major shortage in staff due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), there were 1,029 teacher absences requiring substitutes on Friday. The district was able to fill 400 of those spots.

Out of the district's 907 permanent school nutrition employees, 145 were out absent Friday with another 25 of the 116 temporary staff members who did not report to work.

At the end of last week, there were 98 bus driver absences within CMS, with an additional 48 drivers who were on approved leave. The absences impacted 146 routes, with delays averaging between 15 to 30 minutes.

The board will also discuss adopting the “Say Something Anonymous Reporting System” in CMS Schools, according to the published agenda. CMS schools have been plagued with instances of violence in schools including multiple weapons being found on campus. The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System is a tool in preventing and intervening in crisis. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction says it’s a free online app where secure and anonymous safety concerns can be reported to help at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others.

The program was first rolled out in the state in 2019. The neighboring school district, Union County School District, is already using the program.