Charlotte Catholic schools transition to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

Charlotte Catholic High School and Holy Trinity Middle School will both move to remote learning through the beginning of next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte Catholic schools will be temporarily transitioning to remote learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases within the schools, officials said Thursday.

Charlotte Catholic High School will be fully remote through Monday, Jan. 10 due to the number of positive cases in the school, principal Kurt Telford said. In a letter to parents, Telford said the school hopes to resume in-person learning on Jan. 11. All after-school activities will continue as scheduled unless otherwise notified.

Holy Trinity Middle School will also transition to remote learning through Jan. 11. School leaders said the cases at the school originated off campus during the holidays but classes will be held remotely as a precaution. All after-school activities will continue as scheduled.

Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools was one of the only districts in the Charlotte area that was able to maintain in-person learning when the pandemic first began, requiring students to wear masks in class. In September, a district spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte they were able to learn quite a bit about class arrangements and other protocols before other schools.

The spokesperson said MACS “learned a lot about what works in a variety of masking scenarios and that has informed their approach today.”

