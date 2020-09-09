Charlotte company creates virtual program to make students, teachers "feel" like they're in a classroom setting

Virtual learning has been a headache for some families all across the Charlotte area. Now a local company is hoping technology can help bring the classroom to the s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BSI Solutions has launched a pilot program called N.E.V.R that uses virtual reality to makes students and teachers "feel" like they're in class from their homes.

"N.E.V.R stands for Novel Education in virtual reality and the purpose of the solution is to bring in the actual classroom inside a virtual environment," BSI Solutions CEO, Dr. Kendrick Carroll said.

To start the program students and teachers would put on headphones provided the B-S-I Solutions.

Students and teachers would then "see" their virtual classroom after creating their own avatars.

The blackboard will allow teachers to show lessons, making it easy for everyone to follow along.

"Right now we’re working with CMS to actually bring it in. It's going to help with their attention span because they're immersed inside the environment," Dr. Carroll said. "At the same time, it's going to some stress away from the parent because when the student is inside the classroom the teacher still has some form of control because the student can't walk around and do different things."

Dr. Carroll hopes the technology will be available to everyone in January 2021.

Thanks to federal funding, the company said the technology is free for families.