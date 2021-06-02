Charlotte library to eliminate late fines for customers

Beginning July 1, the Library will be “fine-free” and no longer assess late or overdue fines on materials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is removing its overdue or late fines for customers.

The library said on Wednesday that it received approval at the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners’ June 1 budget hearing to eliminate the fines.

This policy change goes into effect July 1 and is part of the Library’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Currently, more than 150,000 cardholders who carry a balance of $10 or more are blocked from using Library resources, and more than 40,000 of these accounts were blocked in just the last three years.

Beginning July 1, the Library will be “fine-free” and no longer assess late or overdue fines on materials.

We look forward to seeing you soon. Starting today, June 1, customers can enjoy seating at all #CMLibrary branch locations, extended computer times (by in-person appointment at designated branches) and more. Learn more about our move Level 3 services --> https://t.co/Kkx8qIDWKU pic.twitter.com/iuSxiqsGjX — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library (@cmlibrary) June 1, 2021

“We’re thrilled with this support from Mecklenburg County and our Board of County Commissioners to implement this equity initiative. Late fines discourage people who can’t afford to pay them from using the Library and, along with our Board of Trustees, we want everyone in our community to have equitable access to our services and collections,” said Marcellus “MT” Turner, CEO and chief librarian for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. “By eliminating the late or overdue fines for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, we create a Library where access is not based on ability to pay.”

With this policy change, the Library is also eliminating all current fines and fees on customers’ accounts through a one-time amnesty, restoring access to Library materials for all cardholders and especially those most in need of Library resources.