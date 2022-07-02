With hundreds of teacher vacancies, CMS is considering even bigger retention bonuses for staff members

If approved, retention bonuses for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees would double, with $5,000 going to full-time workers and $2,500 to part-time employees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 8 to discuss more retention bonuses for employees.

If approved, bonuses would double to $5,000 for full-time staff members and $2,500 for part-time employees. Those extra payments would come later this month and again in November.

Guest teachers would also get bonuses under the new plan. Right now, they aren't eligible. These bonuses would cost $49 million with CMS using funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the bill.

As of Monday, CMS has just around 250 open positions for teachers. The district has had success with its guest teacher program. The program, which debuted in October, hires full-time employees to help cover classes during staff shortages. Guest teachers are assigned to specific schools and earn $150 per day with benefits.

Data obtained by WCNC Charlotte shows that 1,056 teachers have resigned so far this school year, which represents about 11% of CMS' total teaching staff. The staff shortages are impacting more than just the classroom. A CMS recruiter said the district also needs substitute secretaries to greet guests on campus.

Ultimately, proponents of increased retention bonuses say extra money could go a long way in helping burned-out teachers stay on the job.

“I’ve heard from the superintendent and chair tonight thanking those who’ve worked so hard words have hallow meaning when not backed up by the compensation that could come forth from the second-largest district in the state," Jordan Boyd, a CMS parent and PTA member, said at a board meeting in January.

