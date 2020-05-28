Charlotte Mecklenburg Library set to reopen Monday

The library will reopen with limited services, materials holds and pick-up available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has announced its Phase 1 re-opening plan is set for Monday, June 1, 2020.

According to the library, there will be limited services at each branch location only for holds pick-up and returns as the Library resumes normal operating summer hours of Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Library is allocating space inside each branch’s front entrance to serve one customer at a time, with a 6-foot distancing line outside. While customers are in line outside, staff will encourage social distancing and explain the available services.

“The Library is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe space for our customers and staff. We’re moving from virtual-only services to in-person services in a responsible way that focuses on safety,” said Caitlin Moen, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library chief customer officer/library director. “We’ll continue to bring back in-person services during the next weeks and months as it is safe to do so, and as we build our capacity to provide service in a new way that meets the safety requirements as outlined by the State and the County.”

Here is what to expect during the Library’s Phase 1 re-opening:

Staff will wear face masks/coverings and protective equipment. Masks are optional for customers but encouraged.

One customer allowed inside a branch at a time.

Minimized footprint in locations.

Streamlined self-checkout designed for quick in-and-out and safe, socially distanced interactions.

Materials and holds available for pickup inside the branches.

All checkouts are self-checkouts. Customers can scan their card (physical or on the app) and the materials. No need to enter the pin.

All material/book drops remain closed. Return materials and books to the designated receptacles located at branch locations only during open hours. Signs will direct customers to the proper bin where returned materials will begin the quarantine process.

Fines and fees are suspended during Phase 1.

Restrooms will not be open to the public.

Materials and books will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in. There is no need for customers to ‘clean’ or disinfect Library materials. Materials that were on the holds shelf at the time of the Library’s closure will expire during the week of June 1.