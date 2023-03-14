CMS discusses shifting students as new high school build progresses

The district is seeking feedback from families as it works to shift students to help with overcrowding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) is working to decide where thousands of students will attend school next year amid overcrowding concerns.

Right now, a new high school is under construction in south Charlotte to help with the issue in Ardrey Kell, Myers Park, and South Mecklenburg High Schools.

CMS leaders say the school, which was funded by a 2017 bond, is expected to open in the fall of 2024 on North Community House Road, but who will attend is still undetermined.

Joanna Feltovich joined parents Tuesday to attend one of several CMS community meetings held about the change over the past few months.

"I'm concerned that we’re not going to have enough time to understand and digest the impact of the possible changes," Feltovich said.

CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz was among the district leaders to speak with families. He said while multiple schools could be affected, they're taking feedback from families to try to make the best decisions when reshuffling campuses.

"So, we may have multiple feeder patterns that are impacted," Schultz said, "what takes preference within those is home-to-school distance, intact feeder patterns, diversity, as well as utilization.”

The district is also hoping to build a 54-classroom middle school to help with crowding at the Community House, Jay M. Robinson, and Rea Farms schools and improve the educational experience for young learners.

While the project still needs voter approval in November to be finalized, Schultz says they're preparing now for which students may shift and taking feedback from families on this possible change as well.

Another listening session will be held on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Myers Park High School. Those interested can also learn more and provide feedback online through the district's website.