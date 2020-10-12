CMS board to meet with county commissioners after vote on remote learning plan

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet again just two days after voting for a return to virtual learning due to a surge in COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will hold a joint meeting with the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Thursday, just two days after CMS voted to revert back to full remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Charlotte area.

According to the Mecklenburg County's public information office, Thursday's meeting will focus on matters of mutual interest, including but not limited to, statutory duties, power of respective boards, and closing the achievement gap; and to take action as may be deemed appropriate.

The CMS board voted Tuesday to send most students home starting Monday, Dec. 14 through at least Jan. 15, 2021. Some students could return to a mix of in-person and remote learning on Jan. 19.

Some exclusions do apply: High school and middle school students would return to complete end-of-course (EOC) exams in-person; Pre-K children will be offered in-person opportunities in schools or through providers; exceptional children would return home except when their individualized education plan (IEP) calls for in-person instruction.

About 41,000 CMS students were already back to some form of in-person learning as of December, primarily Pre-K and elementary-age students, and those with special needs. More middle and high school students were originally scheduled to return to classrooms immediately after the winter holiday.

Many parents and teachers are pushing for CMS to play it safe and keep kids home, while others say it's better for kids to be in the classroom learning. Currently, there aren't any COVID-19 clusters at any CMS schools, but community spread and positivity rates are increasing across Mecklenburg County.

"Scared is definitely a good way to describe it," said one CMS teacher who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm anxious. The thought of going back to school makes me incredibly stressed and in turn, doesn't make me the teacher that I'm going to need to be for them anyway."

More CMS students than usual are failing this year, and it’s a national trend. Some people are now wondering if this change is hurting them more than it’s helping.

"We don't even have broad transmission in a classroom in order to pull that classroom out, and yet you're recommending imposing further remote learning on our youth,” said Board of Education member Sean Strain.