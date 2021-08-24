CMS board to meet Tuesday before 1st day of school

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening, one day before students return for the first day of class.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening, less than one day before thousands of students return to class for the first day of school Wednesday.

All students and teachers will be required to wear masks. Teachers are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but CMS said it is not mandating the vaccine for employees at this time. One of the big things they'll be talking about is what's going to happen when kids are forced to quarantine.

Quarantines are going to be inevitable this year, and even with the mask requirement, there will be instances when individual students, staff or maybe even entire sports teams have to quarantine for a period of time. Tuesday night's meeting should reveal what the district plans to do in those cases.

And even though the school year hasn't even started, the district reported 21 positive students and 31 staff members. That's out of more than 150,000 total, but with the surging delta variant and community spread in the red, health experts in Mecklenburg County say it's a matter of time.

"We have so much virus in our community that we are gonna have cases in our schools," said Dr. Meg Sullivan with Mecklenburg County Public Health.

With that comes the inevitable isolations and quarantines. But unlike last year, CMS classrooms won't be switching to remote learning.

"We don't have the option to send everyone to remote learning anymore," said Patrick Smith, the assistant superintendent of communications for CMS. "As of this year, that option ended on July 1 due to action by the state legislature."

During Tuesday's meeting, the board will unveil the specifics for how students will continue learning at home.

"When students do have to miss time, in the inevitable event that they do, there will not be no learning going on," Smith said. "There will be learning provided."

Board members will be briefed on the opening of schools and discuss COVID-19 protocols at all CMS campuses.

"We are in, hopefully, a centennial pandemic as I like to call it, so it's only once every 100 years and there will be changes, so of course I ask for patience," said board member Jennifer De La Jara. "A lot of time and thought and energy has been put into what those protocols will be."

It's unclear if the board will discuss Mark Bosco, the suspended principal of Myers Park High School. The district announced Bosco was suspended with pay and announced the creation of a Title IX task force after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct at the school.

