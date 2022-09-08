CMS board to discuss new school year at Tuesday meeting

CMS could approve a plan holding families responsible for lost or stolen devices after WCNC Charlotte reported it was missing nearly $1.5 million in devices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will meet Tuesday to discuss their plans for the new year.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education could approve a plan to hold families responsible for missing technology. WCNC Charlotte reported in May that CMS was missing nearly $1.5 million in lost or stolen items, such as iPads and keyboards.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh promised the district would "tighten it up" moving forward when it was discovered some of the devices found their way to pawnshops.

"It's essential that everybody understand we want to be good stewards of federal, state and local dollars and to have the processes in place and the systems that we can actually go through and monitor them and get them back," he said.

If approved, the new plan would standardize costs for missing devices.

CMS could also address public concerns about COVID-19 protocols this school year. An online petition is gathering signatures to present to school boards across the Carolinas. Some parents say without a plan, they're even less likely to feel comfortable about sending their at-risk children into the classroom.

“I have twin girls and they are both in the Hospital/Homebound program with CMS," parent Stacy Staggs said. "A COVID infection for them would be catastrophic."