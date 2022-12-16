CMS Board of Education to hold emergency closed session Friday

The board will open the meeting and then go into a closed session to consider a personnel matter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is set to hold an emergency closed session on Friday at 2 p.m., the district announced.

The board will open the meeting and then go into a closed session to consider a personnel matter and to consult with the Board’s attorneys about matters covered by the attorney-client privilege pursuant to Sections 143-318.11 (a)(3) and (a)(6) of the North Carolina General Statutes.

Editor's note: This article previously stated tasks the board is set to tackle include electing a board chair and vice chair, which happened in Tuesday's meeting.

