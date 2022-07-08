CMS adding body scanners to dozens of middle schools, district says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will add body scanners to more schools next year, including nearly 50 middle school campuses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plans to add body scanners to all 49 of its middle schools in the upcoming school year, WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison confirmed Friday.

A district spokesperson said the scanners will be added in the upcoming school year. It's unclear if the scanners have already been ordered and it hasn't been determined which schools will get them first.

The body scanners were first introduced to some CMS high schools in March as a measure to prevent weapons from getting inside school buildings. The pilot program started with a select group of high schools before they were eventually added to every high school in CMS.

CMS spent just under $5 million for the 21 body scanners in its high schools. One gun was found by the scanners, at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, in May.

Some students said the body scanners caused long lines, but they received mostly positive reviews. That included Juan Torres Muñoz, the CMS School Board student advisor.

"At the beginning, I didn't support them fully," he said. "But I think that the body scanners are a mature solution."

CMS responded to concerns about the long lines, calling them "growing pains" caused by a new system. The body scanners were expected to be used in combination with clear backpacks, but CMS opted to auction off nearly 46,000 backpacks it purchased due to a Proposition 65 warning label that led to possible health concerns.

