25% of CMS schools are 'low performing.' Here's how it could affect your kids

According to North Carolina, 25% of CMS schools are "low performing." But that could mean something different depending on how they're scored by the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders from Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will meet again Monday to discuss the decision to withhold millions of dollars from the district's budget.

The meeting comes after a 7-2 vote from county commissioners when CMS failed to come up with a new plan to help low-performing schools. The decision won't affect everyone the same, either.

It could depend on what grade your children are in. Let's connect the dots.

The state of North Carolina says one-quarter of CMS schools are "low performing." But it could mean something different based on what grade kids are in.

A big part of a school's score is based on the grades they teach. In elementary and middle schools, they measure math, reading and science scores. For high school, the state factors in things like graduation rate and college entrance scores.

After tallying the data, the state then assigns each school a letter grade. And just like when kids bring their report cards home to mom and dad, schools don't want to see D's and F's, because that's considered "low performing," and state law requires the district to come up with a plan to boost those scores.

