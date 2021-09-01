Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools end-of-grade results to be released Wednesday

Last year, CMS identified roughly 65,000 students who failed at least one core class. The district will release its end-of-grade results Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will release its end-of-year grade results Wednesday afternoon, district officials said.

Last school year was difficult for many students and teachers, with remote learning struggles, technology failures and distractions while trying to learn at home. Last year, CMS identified roughly 65,000 students who failed at least one core class. One student had 150 unexcused absences and failed all six core classes but was promoted to the next grade.

"To think a child fails six classes out of nine and you pass them," Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack said. "If that’s what they’re doing, these children are destined to fail.”

Fall 2020 End of Course tests showed that half of students showed learning loss in biology compared to the previous school year. In Math 1, the percentage of not proficient students nearly doubled.

The district will release the results during a 3:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

