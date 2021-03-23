Mom supportive of more in-person learning for CMS high school students

Superintendent Earnest Winston is expected to recommend moving older students to Plan A, joining elementary students with four days of in-person instruction a week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday evening to discuss a recommendation from the superintendent to increase in-person learning for middle and high school students.

Under the current learning plan, middle and high school students are in the classroom two days a week with remote learning the rest of the week. Superintendent Earnest Winston's recommendation would make that four days.

On Monday, K-5 students transitioned to the new four-day model with remote learning on Wednesdays. This plan falls under the state's requirement for full-time in-person learning for elementary students.

One CMS parent told WCNC Charlotte she'd welcome more in-person learning for her son, who's in ninth grade. She said he's currently on Plan B, which is known as Zoom University, and even though he's at school most of the time, the majority of the day is spent on a computer.

"After about a week I asked if it was better," she said. "And the answer was unfortunately, 'no, mom we're still on our computers about 90% of the time and the teacher is still at their desk about 90% of the time."

The CMS board is also expected to discuss bringing back some afterschool enrichment programs, which were cut just a month ago due to funding issues.