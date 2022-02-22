CMS board set to vote on mask rules Tuesday night

The discussion comes after the district voted to end its COVID-19 contact tracing program.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday night to discuss the district's current mask requirement for teachers and staff, a meeting that comes as other surrounding school districts have voted to move to mask-optional policies.

As students and staff returned to in-person instruction during the COVID-19, CMS board leaders chose to require masks to be worn by students and staff while indoors. CMS has continued to require masks, while nearby districts like Caldwell County and Cabarrus County voted to go mask-optional.

More recently, CMS leaders chose to end the contact-tracing program it had in place since the move back to in-person instruction. However, a five-day quarantine requirement remains in place for students and staff who test positive for the virus and see symptoms decline.

At recent CMS board meetings, community members both in favor of and against a mask-optional policy have spoken up with signs and speeches. WCNC Charlotte recently spoke with a CMS student and her mother who have called for a mask-optional policy in previous meetings, saying they believe it's best to do so now and that families who wish to mask up will do so on their own accord.

WCNC Charlotte will be monitoring the board meeting and will provide an update once a vote has taken place. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.