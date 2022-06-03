CMS families share thoughts about district adopting mask-optional policy

The policy goes into effect Monday, March 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will no longer require face coverings within the district starting Monday, March 7. It will be up to families and staff to decide if they will wear a face covering or not.

Some high school students tell WCNC Charlotte they can't wait.

"I’m really excited and I’ve been looking forward to this for a while,” Sam Barber, a 10th-grader at Myers Park High School, said.

"I’m looking forward to moving towards some sense of normalcy because for the last two years of school, since eighth grade, school has not been the same," Jack Palmer, a 10th-grader at South Mecklenburg High School, added.

CMS updated its mask policy and will allow masks to be optional for students and staff in all of its facilities and on its school buses.

"It's going to be nice to see my friends’ faces again and to see my teachers' faces again... that I haven’t seen in two years actually, I’m just looking forward to being able to reconnect," Jack Palmer explained. He added that having the freedom of going without a mask is also going to help in class.

"It was just harder to learn, especially in language and Spanish class. This will make it more engaging," he said.

The board of education voted to make masks optional on Feb. 22, making it effective on March 7. This was to give students and staff time to get vaccinated and boosters.

Even after masks become optional, CMS does recommend that masks be worn when indoors.

Not all parents are ready for the change. Stacy Staggs said her daughters' health make them more vulnerable to getting severely sick if they catch COVID.

"My reaction to masks optional is that it's premature. It does add risk to students and staff, just by virtue of having more people unmasked," Staggs explained.

School leaders still encourage students to social distance and follow other safety mitigations like frequently washing their hands.

Barber said everyone should be able to choose what is right for their families.

"I support people that want to keep their mask on, that’s alright with me. If I want to keep my mask off I like having the option,” he said.

The personal choice to wear a mask or not is what is ideal to some in the district.

“I think people should be able to choose what is best for them and what is best for people is different for everyone” said Geoff Palmer, who has kids in CMS, including Jack. He added that we are at a different place in the pandemic.

“People have access to vaccines, have access to successful early treatment and all that combined with people who have previously gotten the disease like me," he explained. "So between acquired immunity from vaccines and natural immunity from getting previous infections, this is a great.”

Geoff Palmer said he focuses on keeping his children healthy.

“I spend a lot of times talking to my kids about keeping their immunity systems up through healthy eating and they are big in sports," he explained. "We also take supplements, go on walks and get lots of sun. So we just focus on being as healthy as we can be."

As required by state law, the school board will review its mask policy at least once a month.