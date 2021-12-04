CMS middle, high school students transition to Plan A learning

Starting Monday, April 12, CMS middle and high school students will have 4 days of in-person classes per week under Plan A learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After multiple schedule changes throughout the school year, middle and high school students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will undergo another change as they transition to Plan A, which is four days of in-person classes per week.

Under the new schedule, Wednesdays are reserved for virtual learning. Elementary and students from sixth to eighth grade in K-8 schools have been on this schedule since March 22.

Under Plan A, CMS will have in-person learning with minimal social distancing. Students will remain under this schedule for the next month until moving to full-time in-person learning on May 10. On that date, CMS will join multiple other districts in the Charlotte region with full-time schedules.

Last month, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law that requires all public schools in the state to open for full-time in-person learning for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Middle and high schools have the option to continue remote learning, but an in-person option must be offered to all students under the law.