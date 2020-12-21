CMS calls emergency meeting for Tuesday

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMS Board of Education could modify the return date of in-person, classroom instruction for pre-K students and all students with disabilities during an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, the district announced Monday.

On December 8, the school district decided to move most students back to virtual learning ahead of the Christmas and winter break. Pre-K students and exceptional children with individualized education plan (calling for in-person instruction) were excluded from the move to virtual learning.

The decision to relocate most students was made because of rising COVID-19 data trends. Most students would return to virtual learning after the holidays with a mix of at-home and in-class instruction resuming Jan. 19.

The exceptions for pre-K students and individualized education plans could be modified Tuesday.

On December 18, Mecklenburg County health officials reported the first COVID-19 cluster identified at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at Bradley Middle School. A cluster is defined as five or more cases that can be linked to each other.