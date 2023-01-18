CMS discusses new school plans, seeking public input

The CMS school board wants to hear from parents about how it should spend $5 billion on 125 construction projects that will include new campuses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delivered a public update on its latest long-term plans to build new schools and adjust boundaries within the district on Wednesday.

Parents gathered at an information session at North Mecklenburg High School to learn more about a list of 125 potential construction projects.

The meeting was the latest in a series of public sessions intended to collect recommendations for the school board next month. The school board will compile the recommendations to create a final presentation for county commissioners.

A vote will follow after the school board asks for a November bond referendum to pay for it all.

The price tag is estimated to total a little more than $5 billion.

