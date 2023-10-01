CMS leaders to reveal timeline for hiring new superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are set to lay out the timeline for the hiring of the district's next superintendent with the goal of having their search wrapped up by the end of the school year.
Tuesday's meeting comes as CMS searches for its first permanent superintendent since Earnest Winston was fired in April of 2021. Crystal Hill was named interim superintendent in December following Hugh Hattabaugh's resignation to care for his elderly father.
District leaders said they expect the process to take about four months, with the Board of Education trying to determine if it wants to continue engaging with national and regional search committees.
The first step is asking those committees for proposals, also known as "RFP," which stands for request for proposal. Simply put, RFP is the formal way for a school district to inform search committees about its plan to hire a superintendent, allowing them to make their pitch to lead the search.
CMS officials said the higher rate of superintendents leaving previous competitions means more competition in recruiting. The district hopes to officially launch its search in February.
