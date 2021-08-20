'It's just exciting' | Teachers, CMS leaders ready to welcome students back to school

Even amidst a pandemic, educators say they're ready to get back to class.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everything inside Jenny Nelson’s fourth-grade math classroom, from the lamps on the bookcases to the flowers in vases atop the cubbies, has intention and meaning.

“I don’t like the overhead lighting,” she said with a twinkle in her eyes.

Nelson’s classroom is on the upper elementary hallway at one of the newest schools in Mecklenburg County: North Academy of World Languages.

Wednesday will be the first day of school for all of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the first day ever for the brand-new school.

“It’s just exciting to see us being open a building, however long that may be; we don’t know the future,” she said.

Last year, COVID-19 robbed teachers and students of the traditional first-day feelings. The school district started the year remotely. This year, CMS students will return in-person.

Nelson was moved to tears when she reflected on how eager her students are to be back.

“You should have seen them yesterday!” Nelson said, referring to the scores of students that attended the school’s open house. “I could only see their eyes, but they lit up!”

Schools district-wide will be requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, whenever they are in school facilities.

At a news conference Friday, CMS leaders outlined other safety measures that will be in place to start the school year: hand sanitizer stations are set up at entrances to classrooms, additional cleaning supplies are in stock, and more personal protective equipment is being procured.

The school district is recommending, but not requiring, vaccines for eligible students and staff, superintendent Earnest Winston said.

So far, the school district has hosted dozens of vaccine opportunties and has plans to host more in the coming weeks.

Each week, a COVID response team will meet to review metrics of positive cases and quarantines both in the community and within the school system.

Leaders across CMS stressed the importance of returning students to in-person instruction and keeping students in school for the entire academic year.

“Our teachers have been trained to teach in person, our students, over the course of their educational careers, have been in person, so we know that when those two things come together that is the right modality,” said assistant superintendent Matt Hayes.

According to guidance from several health agencies, students and staff will not have to quarantine if they are masked when exposed to someone with a positive case regardless of vaccination status, as long as they do not have symptoms.

Winston said he is grateful for the months of preparation by thousands of staff members to get the schools ready for full-time face-to-face instruction.

“I can say with confidence that we are ready,” Winston said. “I’m extremely hopeful and optimistic of what lies ahead for this school year.”

Back in her classroom, Nelson peeked in the buckets of instructional tools, explaining the purpose and value of each one is simple:

“So students are able to be successful later on in their math careers,” she said.

Nelson excited to take the first step toward that success when she sees her students again.

“The pandemic impacted children differently and we have to remember that that they are individuals,” Nelson said, tears in her eyes. “We’re going to continue to make sure we provide a space that is safe for them , that they feel loved and we’re going to meet them where they are.”