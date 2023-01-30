Huntersville teacher receives prestigious award from Gov. Roy Cooper

Alicia Moss, a teacher at J.M. Alexander Middle School, was one of five educators to receive the Governor's Educator Discovery Award.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County teacher was one of five North Carolina educators who received a big honor from Gov. Roy Cooper this week.

Alicia Moss, a teacher at J.M. Alexander Middle School in Huntersville, was one of five teachers statewide who received the Governor's Educator Discovery Award. The award is a stipend of up to $1,000 awarded to public and charter school teachers to pursue a professional development experience of their choosing.

You may remember Moss for hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in July 2021 in an effort to raise money for a tiny home community.

“Our teachers work hard to nurture our students, and it’s important that we support their professional development,” Cooper said. “This funding will help educators learn new skills to bring back to the classroom that will help students prepare for the jobs of the future.”

Moss teaches STEM courses and is a robotics coach. She wants to use the money to make classrooms more engaging by providing teachers with training, resources and support.

Moss was recognized for the award after attending the Project Lead The Way summit last October. PLTW offers a unique innovative approach to STEM education and the event will feature presentations on design, electronics and programming.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts