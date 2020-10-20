Winston was hospitalized and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Earnest Winston has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy after suffering a medical incident in the midst of a virtual staff meeting Tuesday morning.

Winston was on the Zoom staff meeting when he suffered what sources described to WCNC Charlotte as symptoms of a stroke.

Winston was quickly assisted by another employee, sources said. According to a CMS spokesperson, Winston went to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

Bell’s palsy is a condition that can mimic the symptoms of a stroke. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), Bell’s palsy “is a form of temporary facial paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.” It is the most common cause of facial paralysis.

The cause of Bell’s palsy is unknown. However, according to the NINDS, most scientists believe an underlying viral infection may cause the disorder. Stress is also believed to play a role.

According to a spokesperson for CMS, Winston is said to be doing fine after Tuesday's diagnosis.