Charlotte nonprofit fighting to provide paid internships, workforce development to college students of color

Join GardHouse on Friday, April 30, to help more students of color find their way through professional development opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GardHouse is a Charlotte nonprofit that provides work-based opportunities to college students of color.

Their targeted mission is due to a startling statistic.

“[Over] the last 50 years, students of color graduated twice as likely to be unemployed than their counterparts," GardHouse Executive Director Jonathan Gardner said.

Since launching in 2019, GardHouse has connected over 200 students with paid internships with more than 50 minority-owned businesses during their fall and spring semesters.

The mission is to increase post-graduation employment opportunities for college students of color by maximizing work-based programs.

“We developed a unique program model that not only addresses systemic barriers but also the mental health barriers that a lot of students of color experience," Gardner said.

In order to continue to grow and develop college students of color into the next generation of workforce leaders, it's calling on the community for help.

By April 30, GardHouse is hoping to raise $30,000 so at least five students can have paid internships for a year.

“We’re hosting a drive-in movie where students and potential donors can experience exactly what the students had to experience trying to obtain employment," Gardner said.

The goal is to help more students of color find their way.

“When you’re able to identify your impact or the impact that you’re seeking to have upon the world, it begins the foundation for you to begin looking at 'OK if this is the impact I want to have, who do I connect to make sure that impact is possible?'" Gardner said.