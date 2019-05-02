CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents are petitioning for a later start time at a Charlotte middle school for next school year. According to the 2019-20 bell schedule, Sedgefield Middle is changing to an earlier start and release time.

Come August, students will have to be in the classroom by 7:30 a.m. instead of 9:15 each morning, and they will get out of school by 2:30 p.m. instead of 4:15 each afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told NBC Charlotte this change stemmed from parental requests.

Out of all 43 CMS middle schools, Sedgefield Middle is currently the only school changing times. 22 schools will still start at 9:15, 18 will start in the 8 a.m. hour, one will start at 9 a.m., one at 7:15 a.m. and one at 7:30 a.m.

Sedgefield Middle will have the second earliest start time.

Some parents feel this change is too early. Timothy Boyd has a son at the school, and said the 7:30 a.m. start time will throw them off.

More than 70 parents have signed a petition asking CMS to move the start time to 8 a.m.

"This is a common problem," Dr. Doug Kirsch said regarding teens getting enough sleep.

Dr. Kirsch is the head of sleep medicine at Carolina's Health Care System.

"Teenagers have a delayed sleep phase, so they like to stay up late and they like to sleep late," he said.

The reasons for start times vary -- some districts cite child care issues and sleep studies, while others say it comes down to school bus logistics.