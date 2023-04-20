Rama Road Elementary principal works on school roof for a day

The principal at Rama Road Elementary School decided she wanted a change of scenery different from the usual four walls of her office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you thought your elementary school principal was cool, then think again!

So what did Principal Denny do? She worked on the roof for a day!

"Principal Denny is ready for her work day on the roof! Come on kids! Let’s get this learning day started," the school wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday cheering on its principal.

