These Charlotte-area school districts move into new phases of in-person learning Monday

As vaccinations continue throughout the Carolinas, more school districts are increasing in-person learning in efforts to return students to a sense of normalcy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As students prepare to return to school after spring break, parents across the Carolinas are preparing to adapt to new schedules. Several school districts in the greater Charlotte area are moving to new in-person learning patterns starting Monday, April 12.

Here's a closer look:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Starting April 12, middle and high school students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district will be back in person four days a week. Under this system, Wednesdays will be reserved for remote learning.

Then starting May 10, all CMS students will move to in-person learning five days a week.

Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools students in grades 6-12 will move into Plan A on April 12. All students K-12 will attend in-person Monday through Thursday, and Fridays will be reserved for remote learning. Under Plan A, grades 6-12 will operate with minimal social distancing compared to before.

Gaston County Schools

Gaston County Schools' middle and high school students head back to four days a week of in-person learning with Wednesday being a remote learning day. The new schedule takes effect on April 12, which is the first day after spring break.

Caldwell County Schools

All Caldwell County Schools students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will head back to classes on campus on a modified Plan A schedule starting April 12.

Wednesdays will be reserved as a Remote Learning Day, meaning students will be in class four days per week.

Burke County Schools

Effective April 12, all PreK-12 students will return to in-person instruction five days a week. According to the school district, it'll be the first time all students are back for five days of in-person instruction a week since March 13, 2020.

Union County Public Schools

Starting Monday, April 12, all levels of Union County Public Schools students will switch to in-person learning all five days of the school week.

Lancaster County School District

Starting April 12, all Lancaster County School District grade levels will begin in-person instruction five days a week. The virtual option will still be available for students for the remainder of the school year, according to the district.

Chester County School District

The Chester County School District is shifting to five days of in-person instruction for all students currently attending in-person instruction, effective April 12. Any virtual academy students will continue with virtual learning.

York School District 1